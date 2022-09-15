Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 05:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Central San Luis Obispo and western Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 627 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continues to indicate rain falling across the area. The heaviest rainfall rates observed with this band are between 0.25 and 0.50 inch per hour. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Traffic delays are likely. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Alamos, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Buellton, Oceano, and Shell Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 07:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway onramps and offramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas. Target Area: Yuma County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As of 7 AM MDT visibilities were at or below one quarter mile at numerous locations along Highway 34 in northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska, including Yuma, Wray, and McCook.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 06:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Humacao County in Puerto Rico Maunabo County in Puerto Rico Naguabo County in Puerto Rico Patillas County in Puerto Rico Yabucoa County in Puerto Rico * Until 900 AM AST. * At 539 AM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 10 and 19 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. This additional rains will aggravate any ongoing river flooding caused by Rio Guayanes in Yabucoa and Rio Blanco in Naguabo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flood Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Recent releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. Minor flooding is expected to continue from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park until further notice. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden 16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the pumps. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage. Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel to remove the pumps. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Water pumps submerge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet (4.5 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday was 14.8 feet (4.5 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 11.7 feet (3.6 meters) Friday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 09/04/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Mon Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Boquillas 13.0 14.6 Sun 8pm 14.4 14.1 13.9 13.6 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Mon Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Boquillas 4.0 4.5 Sun 8pm 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.1
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started an upward trend for today and the threat has ended.
Flood Warning issued for Arecibo, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:15:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arecibo; Utuado FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues along Rio Grande de Arecibo and Rio Tanama as well as all its tributaries. * WHERE...Arecibo and Utuado. * WHEN...Until 845 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 927 AM AST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms are associated with multiple tropical disturbances within the eastern sector of the monsoon trough northwest of Tinian and Saipan. Model guidance continues to trend higher in rainfall totals tonight, with amounts between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches still possible through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...McPherson, Logan, Custer and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway onramps and offramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As of 7 AM MDT visibilities were at or below one quarter mile at numerous locations along Highway 34 in northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska, including Yuma, Wray, and McCook.
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez, San German by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:15:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez; San German FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff is expected along Rio Rosario and Rio Guanajibo and all its tributaries. * WHERE...Portions of Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez and San German. * WHEN...Until 830 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 909 AM AST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Corozal, Manati, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:15:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Corozal; Manati; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff is expected along Rio Grande de Manati, Rio Bauta, Rio Toro Negro, Rio Matrullas and Rio Orocovis, including all its tributaries. * WHERE...Portions of Barceloneta, Ciales, Corozal, Manati, Morovis and Orocovis along the aforementioned rivers. * WHEN...Until 915 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1107 AM AST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 08:37:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 15:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HEAVY RAINFALL AND LIFE THREATENING TO CATASTROPHIC FLOODING EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF PUERTO RICO Tropical storm conditions will continue to affect portions of Puerto Rico through most of the day, as rainbands from Hurricane Fiona will lift northwards across the forecast area. These rainbands will bring additional heavy rains and thunderstorms which will aggravate the already saturated and flooded areas...especially along western, southern and the interior sections of Puerto Rico. The loose soil will also continue to trigger mudslides and rockfall in areas of steep terrain. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainbands from Hurricane Fiona will continue to move across Puerto Rico. Sections of Puerto Rico already received 10 to 25 inches of rain. Additional amounts between 3 to 6 inches with local maximum of 10 inches especially for southern Puerto Rico. Catastrophic flooding continues in some areas, with episodes of flash flooding expected to continue through Tuesday. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Ransom by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barnes; Ransom A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ransom and southern Barnes Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 912 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adrian, or 35 miles southwest of Valley City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Litchville around 940 AM CDT. Hastings around 945 AM CDT. Little Yellowstone, Kathryn and Fort Ransom State Park around 955 AM CDT. Nome around 1000 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 830 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Gackle, or 22 miles south of Medina, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gackle and Streeter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aibonito, Arroyo, Cayey, Coamo, Guayama, Juana Diaz, Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 11:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 15:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aibonito; Arroyo; Cayey; Coamo; Guayama; Juana Diaz; Ponce; Salinas; Santa Isabel; Villalba FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AIBONITO, ARROYO, CAYEY, COAMO, GUAYAMA, JUANA DIAZ, PONCE, SALINAS, SANTA ISABEL AND VILLALBA COUNTIES At 1025 AM AST, Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move inland, affecting the aforementioned municipalities. Additional rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Canovanas, Carolina, Las Piedras, Loiza by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 07:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 11:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina; Las Piedras; Loiza FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues along Rio Grande de Loiza and all its tributaries. * WHERE...Flooding caused by excessive runoff along Rio Grande de Loiza, Rio Gurabo, Rio Canovanas, Rio Canovanillas, Rio Gurabo, Rio Valenciano, Rio Turabo, Rio Cayaguas, Rio Canaboncito, Rio Caguitas, and Rio Bairoa. * WHEN...Until 900 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 953 AM AST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 20:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior HEAVY RAINFALL AND LIFE THREATENING TO CATASTROPHIC FLOODING EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF PUERTO RICO Tropical storm conditions will continue to affect portions of Puerto Rico through most of the day, as rainbands from Hurricane Fiona will lift northwards across the forecast area. These rainbands will bring additional heavy rains and thunderstorms which will aggravate the already saturated and flooded areas...especially along western, southern and the interior sections of Puerto Rico. The loose soil will also continue to trigger mudslides and rockfall in areas of steep terrain. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainbands from Hurricane Fiona will continue to move across Puerto Rico. Sections of Puerto Rico already received 10 to 25 inches of rain. Additional amounts between 3 to 6 inches with local maximum of 10 inches especially for southern Puerto Rico. Catastrophic flooding continues in some areas, with episodes of flash flooding expected to continue through Tuesday. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
