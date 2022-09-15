Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
All lanes of Philips Highway at Southside blocked due to fatal crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes on Philips Highway at Southside Boulevard are currently blocked due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Action News Jax is working to learn more about the scene. This is an ongoing story and will be updated when new details are...
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries. Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated. More...
Two victims in surgery after drive-by shooting on Duval Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Duval Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male in his late teens with...
News4Jax.com
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
MilitaryTimes
Man dies after crashing into barrier at Naval Air Station Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man fleeing a hit-and-run crash died Thursday morning after slamming into a security barrier outside Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, officials said. The deadly crash occurred at NAS Jacksonville’s secondary gate, the Florida Times-Union reported. Base officials said the driver, who wasn’t immediately named, had...
click orlando
Driver fleeing hit-and-run crash dies after trying to ram gate at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. According to News 6 partner News4JAX, Florida Highway Patrol...
First Coast News
Police: Body found on Jacksonville's Northside
The man was found near the Paxon neighborhood. There was no sign of foul play, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
FHP: One death in vehicle crash on Russell Rd.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported one death in a fatal crash near Russell Rd. FHP reports the vehicle was traveling northbound on Russell Rd when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle came to a final rest inside the...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
Clay County Police: Missing man at Black Creek located and safe
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: Chad Griffis has been located and found safe. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported needing the community’s help locating a missing man named Chad Griffis. Chad Griffis is 38 years old with short brown hair and facial hair. Chad was last...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Comments / 1