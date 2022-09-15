ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MilitaryTimes

Man dies after crashing into barrier at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man fleeing a hit-and-run crash died Thursday morning after slamming into a security barrier outside Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, officials said. The deadly crash occurred at NAS Jacksonville’s secondary gate, the Florida Times-Union reported. Base officials said the driver, who wasn’t immediately named, had...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

