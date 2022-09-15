Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Thousands of Glowing Jack-O’-Lanterns on Display in Grand Rapids
When it comes to ghouls, goblins, and glowing jack-o'-lanterns, sign me up for all of the spooky and scary Halloween antics. I love Halloween and everything that goes with it. October is one of my favorite months, primarily because of Halloween decorations, all the candy, all of the great costumes, and carving pumpkins to put on the front porch.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Mason County hit-and-run victim is critical at Grand Rapids hospital
A Mason County motorcycle rider was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning and is now hospitalized in Grand Rapids.
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
Michigan’s Ottawa County Pushing for More Trails and Major Upgrades
If you know Michigan, then you should be somewhat familiar with Ottawa County. The population of Ottawa County is roughly over 290,000. Grand Haven is also located in Ottawa County. Park officials in that area of the state are looking for major upgrades which does include more trails, more parks...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
WILX-TV
2 arrested, charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been charged with murder in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
How Am I Just Now Hearing About Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain?
Two years. I've been in Michigan for two years and I am just learning about this for the first time. Did you know that Grand Haven has a musical fountain?. The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is probably pretty self-explanatory. It's a synchronized show that's offered for free to anyone who wants to stop by and enjoy it.
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
