Grand Rapids, MI

99.1 WFMK

Thousands of Glowing Jack-O’-Lanterns on Display in Grand Rapids

When it comes to ghouls, goblins, and glowing jack-o'-lanterns, sign me up for all of the spooky and scary Halloween antics. I love Halloween and everything that goes with it. October is one of my favorite months, primarily because of Halloween decorations, all the candy, all of the great costumes, and carving pumpkins to put on the front porch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Reading, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2 arrested, charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been charged with murder in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

