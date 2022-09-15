Game and fish accepting meat donations for wildfire victims
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is helping collect meat donations for residents impacted by wildfires. The ‘Fill the Freezers’ campaign is working with the Food Depot to replenish meat supplies for residents impacted by wildfires.
Many residents lost their homes or were forced to evacuate, losing their stored food in the process. Officials say any donations of game animal meat must be frozen and securely packed. They say the food also must have a label showing what type of meat it is and a packaging date. Donations can be dropped off at the Food Depot during normal business hours. Donations are being accepted up until October 7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
