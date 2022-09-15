ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Game and fish accepting meat donations for wildfire victims

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knzmJ_0hwxP6IL00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is helping collect meat donations for residents impacted by wildfires. The ‘Fill the Freezers’ campaign is working with the Food Depot to replenish meat supplies for residents impacted by wildfires.

Story continues below:

Many residents lost their homes or were forced to evacuate, losing their stored food in the process. Officials say any donations of game animal meat must be frozen and securely packed. They say the food also must have a label showing what type of meat it is and a packaging date. Donations can be dropped off at the Food Depot during normal business hours. Donations are being accepted up until October 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Charity#Freezers#The Food Depot#Unm Crime#Fbi#Community#101st#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill

On Friday, youth involved with Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H were rewarded for working for the fair's Junior Livestock Sale. Showing livestock isn't just about displaying animals raised in the area; they teach those involved how to breed, raise, and groom.
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

NASA team that grew New Mexico chile in space honored

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state officials are honoring the work of the NASA team that successfully grew New Mexico chile in space. “These peppers have the best combination of performance and flavor in the nearly two dozen types we’ve tested,” said Matt Romeyn, Principal Investigator, Plant Habitat 04. Friday morning, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff […]
INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north

Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Hit or miss storms to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the state, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most spots. Moisture will stream into the state today, bringing isolated showers and storms, mainly to southern and western NM. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the McBride burn scar and the northern Sacramento […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRQE News 13

Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
HEALTH SERVICES
KRQE News 13

Unemployment rate in New Mexico ticks down slightly in August

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate continues to improve. August’s rate was 4.4% down .1% from July. That’s also down from 5.2% in August 2021. Last month, New Mexico was one of only a handful of states with an unemployment rate of 4.5% or higher. The new rate puts New Mexico in line with other […]
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy