Vancouver arson suspect to remain behind bars on $500k bail
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver’s mayor earlier this week.
Aidan Murray appeared in court Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree arson.Animals, stolen vehicles found during Oregon City weed bust
Murray was arrested on Wednesday after police caught him inside a bakery he allegedly broke into. Vancouver police later connected him to the arson incident outside Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night.
During his court appearance, Murray briefly addressed the judge before his lawyer advised him to remain silent.VIDEO: Woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder
“Hey, I do want to go to rehab, that is the plan. I’ve never really done things like this before,” said Murray.
His lawyer quickly interrupted saying, “I’m going to request that you dont talk about the case.”
According to the prosecution, Murray has five prior criminal convictions.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 2