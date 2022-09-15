Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Both suspects in Lassen County home burglary arrested
DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said both burglary suspects have been arrested. About 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the truck used in the Doyle burglary in the Herlong area. While approaching that vehicle, a deputy saw a person in another truck that matched the person in the doorbell security photograph, the sheriff’s office said.
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General Accused Of 1972 Fatal Stabbing To Make First Court Appearance
Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested on September 14, 2022 and is being held in the Washoe County Jail. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Seventy-seven-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a fugitive charge. He once ran for the state Supreme Court and later was affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. Honolulu police accuse him of second-degree murder, saying DNA evidence links him to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment 50 years ago. In March, police say they used a DNA sample to identify Chirila's son the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene.
Lassen County News
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
One dead after a plane crashes at the Reno Air Races, racing association says
(KTXL) — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon during activities related to the Reno Air Races, leaving one person dead according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Air Racing Association. The sheriff’s office said it is responding to an “Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road,” according […]
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves continue to affect many in our region, the Washoe County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare. September is National Preparedness Month and the perfect time to create escape plans, go-bags and make arrangements for pet care. “It’s not...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
2news.com
Health District Issues Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency Episode
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe. The NowCast air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the “Hazardous,” category on Wednesday morning, which was much worse than expected due to increased fire activity.
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
KOLO TV Reno
CIS adds a new Washoe County School
Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
