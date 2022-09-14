Read full article on original website
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131
You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
Woman Sues Michigan Bank After Employees Refuse to Cash her $20,000 Check
Imagine winning big at a casino. You are so excited that you go to your local bank to cash it in. However, once you get there, employees confront saying that you are trying to scam the bank with a fraudulent check. Well, this Michigan woman has unfortunately experienced just that.
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
Can Your Kid Handle Not Being a Winner?
Here's the Set-Up The radio station had its prize wheel set up at a table outside Spartan Stadium. At the beginning of our 3-hour live broadcast, we had a slew of prizes available for visitors to try to win. We offered a pair of tickets to that day's game, concert tickets, station T-shirts and totes, coasters marked with the station logo, and stress balls shaped like cows. There were spaces on the prize wheel marked for all of these prizes. There were four spaces marked for the stress ball cows. One of the spaces on the wheel was marked "Spin Again", and another was marked "Not a Winner" (we employed this strategy as a way to stretch out our giveaways to help them last longer amidst the growing crowd).
Michigan Man Who ‘Fell Down QAnon Rabbit Hole’ Fatally Shot After Killing Wife, Family Dog, Injuring Daughter
A 53-year-old Michigan man was killed by police over the weekend after he shot and killed his wife, the family dog, and injured one of his daughters. According to the Detroit News, a surviving daughter who was not home at the time of the attack, said her father, Igor Lanis, had been struggling with mental issues after getting sucked into conspiracy theories online.
Double Decker Tour Bus Will Feature New Taco Shop
Who comes up with these brilliant ideas? This time around, it's Aaron and Miriam Orr who are officially the co-owners of 1923, which is a restaurant on wheels inside a double decker tour bus. And yes, we're talking about a double decker English tour bus. The ones we see in...
