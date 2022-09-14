ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
99.1 WFMK

MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131

You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
99.1 WFMK

Can Your Kid Handle Not Being a Winner?

Here's the Set-Up The radio station had its prize wheel set up at a table outside Spartan Stadium. At the beginning of our 3-hour live broadcast, we had a slew of prizes available for visitors to try to win. We offered a pair of tickets to that day's game, concert tickets, station T-shirts and totes, coasters marked with the station logo, and stress balls shaped like cows. There were spaces on the prize wheel marked for all of these prizes. There were four spaces marked for the stress ball cows. One of the spaces on the wheel was marked "Spin Again", and another was marked "Not a Winner" (we employed this strategy as a way to stretch out our giveaways to help them last longer amidst the growing crowd).
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawk#Water Park
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Who ‘Fell Down QAnon Rabbit Hole’ Fatally Shot After Killing Wife, Family Dog, Injuring Daughter

A 53-year-old Michigan man was killed by police over the weekend after he shot and killed his wife, the family dog, and injured one of his daughters. According to the Detroit News, a surviving daughter who was not home at the time of the attack, said her father, Igor Lanis, had been struggling with mental issues after getting sucked into conspiracy theories online.
WALLED LAKE, MI
99.1 WFMK

Double Decker Tour Bus Will Feature New Taco Shop

Who comes up with these brilliant ideas? This time around, it's Aaron and Miriam Orr who are officially the co-owners of 1923, which is a restaurant on wheels inside a double decker tour bus. And yes, we're talking about a double decker English tour bus. The ones we see in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy