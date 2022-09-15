Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
There's only one legitimately concerning Trey Lance report for the 49ers
NFL Insider Chris Simms' suggestion that players inside the locker room want Jimmy Garoppolo as QB is the only real red flag this week.
CBS Sports
Dolphins legend Dan Marino wonders if he could have won a Super Bowl if he had left Miami
There are many NFL legends who finished their careers without a Super Bowl win. Wide receivers Terrell Owens, Randy Moss and running back Eric Dickerson are a few notable names, but arguably the best player to never win the Lombardi Trophy is former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. Marino spent...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Seahawks vs. 49ers, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After week 1 there are more questions surrounding...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off after gruesome injury vs USC
The USC Trojans are suffering some injuries. Travis Dye got hurt against Fresno State, as did Bobby Haskins. However, the biggest injury of the game affected the Bulldogs. Jake Haener, Fresno State’s star quarterback who defeated UCLA in September of 2021 and has carved out a well-earned reputation as a tough-as-nails leader who will do anything and everything for his teammates, suffered a very ugly injury early in the second half of Saturday night’s game against USC.
Watch: Bryson DeChambeau Strangely Walks Into Rope During LIV Event
Not a typical cause of injury on the golf course.
GOLF・
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving
Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Bosa addresses 49ers before games, won't top Week 1 speech
Despite not being a 49ers team captain for the 2021 NFL season, edge rusher Nick Bosa held a vital role in the leadership department, giving a speech the day before each game. The tradition has carried over to the 2022 NFL season, where Bosa is in his first year as a team captain and still has the role of giving a speech to the squad.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Comments / 0