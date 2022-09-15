ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford
Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off after gruesome injury vs USC

The USC Trojans are suffering some injuries. Travis Dye got hurt against Fresno State, as did Bobby Haskins. However, the biggest injury of the game affected the Bulldogs. Jake Haener, Fresno State’s star quarterback who defeated UCLA in September of 2021 and has carved out a well-earned reputation as a tough-as-nails leader who will do anything and everything for his teammates, suffered a very ugly injury early in the second half of Saturday night’s game against USC.
Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
Bosa addresses 49ers before games, won't top Week 1 speech

Despite not being a 49ers team captain for the 2021 NFL season, edge rusher Nick Bosa held a vital role in the leadership department, giving a speech the day before each game. The tradition has carried over to the 2022 NFL season, where Bosa is in his first year as a team captain and still has the role of giving a speech to the squad.
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
