EXCLUSIVE: UTA has inked actor-producer-writer Omari Hardwick in all areas. In film, he most recently starred in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, which debuted as No. 1 on the streamer. He also recently wrapped Fantasy Football, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Hardwick also completed two highly anticipated Netflix features, including The Mothership opposite Halle Berry, as well as The Mother alongside Jennifer Lopez. Previous feature credits include Spell, American Skin, Nobody’s Fool, SGT., Will Gardner, Sorry to Bother You and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream, among many others. On the small screen, Hardwick most recently starred in Netflix’s limited...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO