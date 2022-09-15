ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtcLc_0hwxNynC00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.

Portland police the victim was confirmed to be 49-year-old Morgan Seger. His death was determined to be a homicide by stab wound.

Intruder found napping in Portland home released from custody

PPB said officers found Seger laying in the driveway of The Peace House , an Irvington neighborhood home where religious community members live together. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yvette Wilson, who works at The Peace House, told KOIN 6 News she found the victim when she showed up for work Monday morning.

“I ran in the house and said somebody’s laying in the driveway I don’t know if he’s dead or alive but I said he ain’t moving,” Wilson said.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

This was the first of two deadly stabbings reported this week in Portland. Another man was found stabbed to death in the Eliot neighborhood on Thursday.

Comments / 23

a person
3d ago

We must remove knives from our communities and put a stop to these senseless killings!

Reply(7)
12
M. S.V
3d ago

Way to go and deal with Portland/Metro area Ted Wheeler!OHOOO WHAT A WEB THEY WEAVE!

Reply
5
 

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Wilson
Lake Oswego Review

OPB: Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case

Police quickly obtained key evidence in the killing of anti-fascist activist but waited two years to make an arrest.For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever. New records obtained by OPB through a public records appeal show police collected significant evidence at the scene of the crime that pointed to a clear suspect just days after the homicide. Portland police spoke to the main suspect, Christopher Knipe, in the days after the killing of Sean Kealiher. They also had likely obtained surveillance footage implicating Knipe more than two years before officers arrested him on Aug. 4. In August, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office arraigned Knipe on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly running over and killing Kealiher with a silver Ford Explorer on Oct. 12, 2019. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
