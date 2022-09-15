Chesterfield Burger King charred from fire damage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Burger King fast food restaurant has sustained significant damage after a mid-day fire.

Employees who smelled smoke at the Burger King at 2333 Willis Road during the lunchtime rush called the fire department at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday. They called when they reportedly grew concerned from a strong smell of smoke.

Firefighters who arrived saw significant smoke and discovered fire inside the walls of the building, according to the Chesterfield County Fire Department. Crews had the fire under control by 1:31 p.m.







“There was pretty significant smoke with damage inside and externally,” Chesterfield Fire’s Lieutenant Kenneth Mitchell said.

Nobody was injured or harmed during the fire, Mitchell reported, but he doesn’t expect the restaurant will open any time soon due to the damage.

Fire officials said they do not currently know the cause of the blaze and are continuing to investigate.

