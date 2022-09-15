ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Burger King charred from fire damage

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K77er_0hwxNw1k00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Burger King fast food restaurant has sustained significant damage after a mid-day fire.

Employees who smelled smoke at the Burger King at 2333 Willis Road during the lunchtime rush called the fire department at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday. They called when they reportedly grew concerned from a strong smell of smoke.

Firefighters who arrived saw significant smoke and discovered fire inside the walls of the building, according to the Chesterfield County Fire Department. Crews had the fire under control by 1:31 p.m.

New Chipotle with drive-thru pickup coming to Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xt25_0hwxNw1k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbA7r_0hwxNw1k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVqpS_0hwxNw1k00

“There was pretty significant smoke with damage inside and externally,” Chesterfield Fire’s Lieutenant Kenneth Mitchell said.

Nobody was injured or harmed during the fire, Mitchell reported, but he doesn’t expect the restaurant will open any time soon due to the damage.

Fire officials said they do not currently know the cause of the blaze and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Chesterfield, VA
Lifestyle
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Chesterfield County, VA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#The Burger King#Day Fire#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Chesterfield Burger King#Midlothian Turnpike#Chesterfield Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC12

Chesterfield Burger King, BP gas station closed due to fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Burger King and BP Gas Station are now closed following a fire in Chesterfield Thursday. Crews responded to the 2300 block of Willis Road for the report of a structure fire. Once on scene, crews found the Burger King connected to the BP Gas Station...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy