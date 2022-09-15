Various News: Note on John E. Bravo’s Impact Wrestling Status, Luigi Primo Comments on AEW Dynamite Appearance

Today was the big press conference featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, and it more than delivered. Michael Cole introduced The Bloodline first, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, and then he rolled out a special introduction for Roman Reigns. Then Cole introduced Logan Paul, and then Triple H was also in attendance. After some Triple H chants, he said it was a big fight weekend and talked about Canelo and GGG. He thanked everyone for coming out and then said WWE is all about spectacle and being larger than life. After a bit more talk Triple H revealed that Roman Reigns would indeed be facing Logan Paul, and it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO