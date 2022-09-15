ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News: Note on John E. Bravo’s Impact Wrestling Status, Luigi Primo Comments on AEW Dynamite Appearance

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away

Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'

Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Aew Dynamite Appearance#Pwinsider
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'

During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22

-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting

AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
ANAHEIM, CA
ComicBook

Triple H Makes Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul For Undisputed WWE Universal Title Official for Crown Jewel

Today was the big press conference featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, and it more than delivered. Michael Cole introduced The Bloodline first, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman, and then he rolled out a special introduction for Roman Reigns. Then Cole introduced Logan Paul, and then Triple H was also in attendance. After some Triple H chants, he said it was a big fight weekend and talked about Canelo and GGG. He thanked everyone for coming out and then said WWE is all about spectacle and being larger than life. After a bit more talk Triple H revealed that Roman Reigns would indeed be facing Logan Paul, and it would be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
WWE
411mania.com

Upcoming Indie Film Missing Persons Casts AEW Talent

As listed on the IMDb, the action-thriller film Missing Persons‘ cast list includes AEW wrestlers Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Billy’s son Austin Gunn. The plot summary reads “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.” The production is directed by Brett Bentman ( who also released Bull Shark & The Bounty Men this year) and produced by him for his B22 Films company. All three wrestlers were previously cast in Bentman’s 2020 Misanthrope. No release date for Missing Persons has yet been listed.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

New Matches and Change Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

New bouts have been scheduled for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, as announced by WWE. The previous spoiler report on the change to the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos has been confirmed, with The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and Alpha Academy being replaced, while The New Day were left in the match.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.17.22: TMDK Beats CHAOS in Main Event

– NJPW held its latest Burning Spirit Tour event earlier today at the Kagoshima Ichikikushikino City Gymnasium in Kagoshima, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,696 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official website:. * Ryohei Oiwa beat Kosei Fujita at 7:02. * House Of...
WWE
411mania.com

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged

In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos. She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy