ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Police confirm death of two roommates in Kill Devil Hills was murder-suicide

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnJ4b_0hwxMqhB00

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WRIC) — Police have confirmed the cause of death of two North Carolina roommates who lived in Kill Devil Hills was a case of murder-suicide.

Kill Devil Hills Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills, N.C. around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Jennifer L. Hultzman and 63-year-old Tommy Pursley shot dead.

An investigation revealed that both Hultzman and Pursley lived at the home with several other roommates, and both had lived in the Outer Banks for many years. Police said Pursely shot Hultzman on the second-floor porch with a 9mm InterArms semiautomatic handgun, then went inside the home and shot himself.

More than 80 neglected animals found in abandoned Virginia home, investigation underway

Pursley and Hultzman reportedly did not have a relationship beyond being roommates for around five years.

Police said the reason for Pursley’s actions remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Murder-suicide reported in Kill Devil Hills

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Burns Drive. According to a KDHPD press release, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 4:15 p.m., Dare County Communications (911) received a call about a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals who had been fatally shot at a residence.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Crime & Safety
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH police confirm two dead in murder-suicide

The Kill Devil Hills Police have issued this press release at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 concerning a murder-suicide the previous afternoon. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Dare County Communications (911) received a call concerning a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals who had been fatally shot at a residence in the 200 block of Burns Drive.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Roommates#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Burns Drive#The Outer Banks#Pursley And Hultzman#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

21-year-old motorcyclist arrested after police pursuit in Moyock

CAMDEN COUNTY N.C. (WAVY) — An 21-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in Moyock on Tuesday. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy clocked a motorcycle well over the exceeded posted speed in Moyock around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, which ended at the Tulls […]
MOYOCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy