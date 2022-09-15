Read full article on original website
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
HCPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Highway 90; truck, home also hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the hand Sunday evening in an incident near Highway 90 that also resulted in bullets hitting a pickup truck and a house, according to Horry County police. HCPD responded at about 8:20 p.m. to the Sand Hill Lane area where officers talked to two people […]
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
WECT
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning.
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
‘I am sorry’: Woman charged in Baby Boy Horry case enters guilty plea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in a case that’s become known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case entered a guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday. Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea ahead of her trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 10. […]
columbuscountynews.com
Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal
Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
WECT
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FOX Carolina
Woman pleads guilty in death of SC newborn ‘Baby Boy Horry’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hearing was held Thursday afternoon for a woman charged in the death of a newborn baby in 2008. The baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry” was found off Highway 544 in Horry County. Jennifer Sahr was charged with homicide...
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
wpde.com
Arrests made, 2 at large following multiple robberies in Lumberton: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several robberies took place this week. On Monday September 12, around 2:41 a.m., Lumberton Police Officers responded to a business alarm at Sole Freakz located at 3567 Lackey Street. Officers said they found a front window of the business had been...
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
WMBF
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
Hoke county officials searching for 2 suspects in connection with robbery, kidnapping
Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.
myhorrynews.com
'To temper justice with mercy,’ Baby Boy Horry judge postpones sentencing
On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road only a couple miles away from Coastal Carolina University when they found a cardboard box. At first they thought they found a doll. “Inside the box was a Bath & Body Works tote...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville police have new tool for 360-degree crime scans
The City of Whiteville now has a device that can replicate a crime scene “down to the millimeter,” according to Police Chief Douglas Ipock. He said the newly acquired laser scanner isn’t just accurate; it’s also fast. The chief said processing a crime scene can take...
