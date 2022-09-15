ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 35-year-old man killed in Sept. 11 hit-and-run

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Tucson police say a 35-year-old pedestrian was killed after a Sept. 11 hit-and-run.

Police say Nicholas Miller was hit in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street at 8:21 p.m. that night.

He was crossing 22nd Street from south to north and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the car.

Those with information about the driver involved can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

