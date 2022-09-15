Police: 35-year-old man killed in Sept. 11 hit-and-run

Tucson police say a 35-year-old pedestrian was killed after a Sept. 11 hit-and-run.

Police say Nicholas Miller was hit in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street at 8:21 p.m. that night.

He was crossing 22nd Street from south to north and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the car.

Those with information about the driver involved can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

