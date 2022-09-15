ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Gerald Man Fatally Injured In Franklin County Crash

A Gerald man was fatally injured following a motorcycle accident on Route CC south of Peters Ford Rd. on Saturday, September 10, at 2:54 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry W. McGee, 64, Gerald, was operating a southbound 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle traveled across the center line and off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle began sliding, striking a highway sign with its right side and overturned, ejecting McGee along with a passenger Darla K. Wallace, 52, Union.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
ARNOLD, MO
abc17news.com

Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
FERGUSON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Crawford County, MO
Crawford County, MO
Sullivan, MO
Missouri State
Sullivan, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
James Wright
James Brown
Sullivan Independent News

Crawford County Woman Accused Of Trying To Hit Pedestrians With Car

A Steelville woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly tried to run over pedestrians in a parking lot. The woman has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault. She is being held without bond at the Crawford County Jail. According to the probable cause statement, she attempted to run...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

More valuables and guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Car clotting cases are nothing new in Jefferson County and have become fairly common for many communities across the greater St. Louis region. Local authorities have tried to counter act the increase in theft from vehicles by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

House Springs homicide update

(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
kfmo.com

Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village

A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
FESTUS, MO
abc17news.com

Two women killed in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

