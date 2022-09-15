ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kwarteng plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses infuriates unions

By Matthew Weaver and Aubrey Allegretti, Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYGgz_0hwxMI7p00
Kwasi Kwarteng Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Unions have reacted with fury to the prospect of the government scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses, as ministers geared up for a return to near-normal politics next week, topped by an emergency mini-budget on Friday.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, who will set out plans for tax cuts and give more details about the government’s plans to limit rising energy bills, is also considering whether to shed the legacy of an EU-wide cap on bonuses of twice an employee’s salary , imposed after the 2008 financial crash.

While the cap was intended to curb over-risky practices that helped create the crash, ministers are known to be concerned that the City it at risk of losing out to other financial centres.

According to the Financial Times , Kwarteng wants to abolish the rules as part of what he calls “big bang 2.0”, a post-Brexit deregulation drive to make the City more competitive.

Sources told the paper that Kwarteng wants to boost the City’s competitiveness against New York, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Paris, with one financier saying an end to the cap was a “clear Brexit dividend. Something you can present as a win.”

It would, however, be a politically perilous move at a time when the bulk of UK households are facing real-terms pay decreases amid 9.9% inflation, as well as notably higher energy bills this winter, despite the government plan to cap increases.

Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, said people “are being walloped by soaring prices after the longest and harshest wage squeeze in modern history”. She added: “The chancellor’s No 1 priority should be getting wages rising for everyone – not boosting bumper bonuses for those at the top.”

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, said workers would be “appalled and angry”. She said: “When millions are struggling to feed their families and keep the lights on, the government’s priority appears to be boosting the telephone-number salaries of their friends in the City.”

Andrew Sentance, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee during and after the financial crisis, said it was a “very bad” time to consider increasing banker’s bonuses.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, Sentance said it risked sending “a rather confused signal” amid inflation squeeze. “To appear to allow bankers to have bigger bonuses at the same time doesn’t look very well timed. There may be some longer-term arguments for pursuing this policy, but I think the timing would be very bad if they did it now,” he said.

The mooted plans come as Kwarteng and Liz Truss prepare to fully set out their economic plan based around lower taxes, reduced regulation and a focus on higher overall economic growth trickling down to all income brackets, as opposed to redistributive policies.

This has been delayed by the mourning period for the Queen, culminating in Monday’s state funeral.

The Commons, which has not sat this week, is scheduled to resume on Wednesday with more MPs swearing allegiance to King Charles, something that is not required but which many wish to do.

Thursday could see details of Truss’s energy price freeze, estimated to cost about £150bn, particularly the still only sketched-out plan to help businesses, as well as news on health. While a draft parliamentary timetable says only that the Commons could sit on Friday, this is expected to be the day for Kwarteng’s “fiscal event” , setting out an initial package of economic policies.

The Commons then goes into recess for the traditional party conference break, and had been due to resume on 17 October. However, MPs will be asked next week to approve an earlier return, on 11 October.

Truss is due to be in New York after the Queen’s funeral for the UN general assembly, returning in time for the mini-budget.

Related: The Guardian view on bankers’ bonuses: don’t scrap the cap | Editorial

While the new prime minister has seen her political programme sidelined by the death of the Queen, the influx of world leaders before Monday’s funeral will give her the chance to hold talks with some she might not get a chance to see in New York.

Joe Biden, the US president, is among a series of leaders Truss is expected to meet over the weekend in Downing Street and at Chevening, an official country retreat being used while Chequers undergoes maintenance work.

While No 10 insisted such meetings would include talk about the Queen, Truss will also discuss wider issues. A full list of the pre-funeral bilateral chats is due to be released on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on a Tory nightmare: ministers out of step with the crown

Liz Truss is Britain’s third prime minister in just over three years. This degree of instability is the product of the modern Conservative party’s refusal to confess its mistakes and to correct them. Instead, the Tories appear obsessed with blaming opponents for their repeated failure to deliver on their promises. The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a chance for the prime minister to reset this attitude in a number of controversial and unresolved matters. The monarch’s passing – and the outpouring of affection for the late Queen – hints at a yearning for a more unifying public conversation. Ms Truss must also be aware that the evolving nature of monarchy, and the arrival of an opinionated King Charles III, sets the stage for possible public conflicts between ministers and the crown.
POLITICS
CNN

British pound hits a 37-year low as UK economy skids

London (CNN Business) — The British pound slumped to a 37-year low on Friday after new data showed that shoppers are pulling back spending as inflation squeezes household budgets, underscoring fears that the economy may already be shrinking. The currency fell below $1.14, its lowest since 1985, after the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#European Union#Uk#Kwasi Kwarteng Photograph#The Financial Times#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

After the funeral, the big question: was this queen bigger than the monarchy itself?

Thousands of words may have been spoken and sung at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but the most intensely eloquent moment of all was a silence. It came after the mournful last post had sounded, and before the rousing, cheery notes of the reveille, itself followed by God Save the King. That’s quite a key change. In that silence hung the scale of what is being orchestrated, and the eternal fragility of it, too. For all the tears shed, all the moving personal respects paid, all the pilgrimages to London, all the uncomplaining hours queued, all the streets lined, all the flowers reverentially laid, these things are not allowed – cannot be allowed – to overwhelm the essential premise of royalty: the idea that no one is bigger than the club.
U.K.
The Guardian

‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border

The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

448K+
Followers
101K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy