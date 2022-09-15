ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Sept. 19, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Highschool#Western Mass News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
westernmassnews.com

One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

City Council lauds city latino for service to the community

In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Boater found dead in North Brookfield after boat drifts back to shore empty, officials say

A boater on a North Brookfield lake, whose vessel drifted back to shore with nobody on board Saturday, was found dead Sunday, authorities said. The discovery of the man’s empty boat on Lake Lashaway set off a weekend search that concluded around midday Sunday when his body was recovered from the water by a police dive team, according to the North Brookfield Fire Department.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy