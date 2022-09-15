Read full article on original website
Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening. When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Granby Road in Chicopee reopens after serious accident
A car accident on Granby Road Friday afternoon has closed the road to traffic.
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Medical Notes: Sept. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
49-year-old April Handley identified as woman killed in crash with school bus in Shrewsbury
A woman in her 40s who was killed in a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury early Thursday has been identified by officials. The Worcester District Attorney’s Office identified the woman as 49-year-old April Handley of Shrewsbury. Handley was driving when she collided with a bus near the...
Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News checked out the action as B.C. High battled Springfield Central and South Hadley and East Longmeadow faced off. Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Worcester, Springfield schools could get millions for air quality fixes
More than 20 Massachusetts public school districts that are home to communities who bore a disproportionate brunt of the coronavirus pandemic could share in $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to upgrade ventilation and air quality in classrooms. Worcester Public Schools is eligible to receive up to $7 million...
Prop plane crashes in Great Barrington corn field after engine failure, officials say
A pair of Connecticut men emerged safely from a plane crash in Great Barrington on Sunday, though their small aircraft was heavily damaged after careening into a corn field when the engine failed, authorities said. The small propellor plane lost engine power while attempting to land at Great Barrington Airport...
One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
City Council lauds city latino for service to the community
In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
Boater found dead in North Brookfield after boat drifts back to shore empty, officials say
A boater on a North Brookfield lake, whose vessel drifted back to shore with nobody on board Saturday, was found dead Sunday, authorities said. The discovery of the man’s empty boat on Lake Lashaway set off a weekend search that concluded around midday Sunday when his body was recovered from the water by a police dive team, according to the North Brookfield Fire Department.
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
Police in Worcester investigating Country Club Boulevard shooting that left 1 injured
Police in Worcester are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one, officials said. Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Country Club Boulevard address for a report of a shooting, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers located a male shooting victim in the rear of the address with...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday. According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old...
