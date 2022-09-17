ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

By James Parks
 3 days ago

A pair of perfect 2-0 teams meet in Raleigh as NC State hosts Texas Tech in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

NC State checks in at No. 16 in the latest top 25 rankings while Tech is coming off an 2-OT win over a formerly ranked Houston at home.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

NC State vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

Week 3 college football schedule: NC State vs. Texas Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Game odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: NC State -10

O/U: 56

Moneyline: NCST -365 TTU +285

FPI pick: NC State 67.6%

What you need to know

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders bounced a ranked team out of the polls last week and will try again this Saturday. Donovan Smith helped build a 17-3 lead over Houston in the 1st half thanks to 2 long TD passes, and though the backup QB struggled in the 2nd, he led the comeback with a rushing score in OT. Tech posts 411 yards per game behind an aggressive air attack that has already produced four 100-yd receivers.

NC State: Most of the Pack's excellent defense is back and now lines up against a Tech line that lost 3 starters from last year and surrendered 5 sacks and 13 TFLs last week. Devin Leary looked his usual self last week, hitting 16 of 25 passes and rushing for 2 scores while throwing 4. Take the opponent into consideration, but Leary is still the total package at quarterback: accurate downfield, good touch on the move, he can scramble to extend plays or get yards, doesn't make a ton of mistakes, and is low on turnovers.

NC State vs. Texas Tech: Fast Facts

+ NC State has won 11 straight home games since 2020

+ Red Raiders have allowed 6 first downs defensively against the run, 4th best in FBS

+ NC State returns 10 defensive starters and allowing 11.5 points per game

+ Tech has 536.5 total ypg through 2 games, 7th most nationally

+ NC State linebacker Drake Thomas is 4th nationally with 21 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage

+ Tech allows 2.0 rushing ypa, tops in the Big 12 and 8th nationally

+ NC State's Thayer Thomas leads FBS with 25.7 yards per punt return

+ Tech is 1st overall with 411.5 passing yards per game and 7th in total offense

+ Wolfpack is 7-0 when Thomas has 80 yards receiving

+ Texas Tech has scored 96 points through 2 games, the most since 2018

+ Devin Leary was the only QB in FBS with 10-plus TDs and 1 or no INTs in the 4th quarter or overtime last season

+ Tech averages 32 first downs per game, 2nd in FBS

+ NC State's Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has 7.1 ypc, 2nd best in the ACC

What happens?

Donovan Smith can put the ball anywhere if he has the time. Trouble for the Red Raiders is, he didn't have a ton of time on every down last week, and when the pocket shrinks, you can throw him off schedule.

NC State has a fast and physical pursuit group playing in the front seven that can adequately pressure Smith and suppress Tech's run game from helping balance things out.

Getting the Red Raiders off the field and Devin Leary on it is the formula for the Wolfpack here as the QB has the arm and the targets to properly nudge Tech's secondary out of position and create space in the deep field.

And if Tech has many of the same issues that kept last week's game against Houston close - the mistakes, the turnovers, the slow pace after halftime, and especially the sacks and slip-ups behind the line - then the Wolfpack, magnified by its home crowd pushing it on, should steadily build the advantage and pull through.

College Football HQ Prediction: NC State 38, Texas Tech 34

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

