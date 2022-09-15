ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber Trisha Paytas gives birth to baby girl, names her Malibu Barbie

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVFtg_0hwxM0K000
Trisha Paytas welcomed daughter Malibu Barbie on Sept. 14. trishapaytasbackup/Instagram

Trisha Paytas is officially a mom!

The YouTube star, 34, gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, naming the infant Malibu Barbie.

“She has arrived 💕,” the “Daddy Issues” singer captioned the newborn’s Instagram debut on Thursday. “Meet our daughter.”

In the sweet social media upload, Paytas and Malibu matched in strawberry-patterned outfits.

The “Celebrity Big Brother” alum’s husband, Moses Hacmon, joined the pair in one of the sweet hospital snaps.

Hacmon, 44, wed Paytas in December 2021, one year after he got down on one knee.

Although the former “Frenemies” co-host has been vocal about her inability to conceive over the years, the couple announced in February that Paytas was pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snVIt_0hwxM0K000
The YouTuber named the little one Malibu Barbie. trishapaytasbackup/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmDmC_0hwxM0K000
The YouTuber named the little one Malibu Barbie. trishapaytasbackup/Instagram

“Love at first [heart]beat. #happyvalentinesday,” Paytas captioned an ultrasound photo at the time.

In a post of his own, Hacmon wrote, “Mom and Dad 💕 best #valentine gift ever!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QAto_0hwxM0K000
Paytas announced her pregnancy news in February.

When Paytas announced last week that she was one centimeter dilated and going into labor, the same day that Queen Elizabeth II died, a viral meme claimed they gave birth to a reincarnation of the late monarch.

Paytas clarified that she was “still very much pregnant” in a Sept. 9 Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tsc3Z_0hwxM0K000
Paytas has been married to Moses Hacmon since December 2021.

“I almost felt sad yesterday to tell people this,” the influencer wrote. “The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how any of those rumors started or why?

“Sorry to the royal family and my baby,” Paytas continued. “Felt weird to say anything at all. But so many people IRL that we know had been texting and calling about this.”

The then-expectant star added that her dad even checked in, concluding, “For people genuinely excited for us, can we keep that same energy for the next week? It was very kind and nice to hear but will be even more fun when baby is here with us.”

