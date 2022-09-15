ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

cw34.com

Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Florida State
cw34.com

Up to $15 million up for grabs in new scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Lottery announced a new $30 scratch-off game. "Florida 300x the Cash" has a top prize of $15 million, and features a "Bonus Spot" where players can win up to $500 instantly. The games overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93. Three other scratch-off games...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
FLORIDA STATE

