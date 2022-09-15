Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
cw34.com
FDOT launches 'Be Rail Smart' Campaign to raise rail crossing safety awareness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a story we continue to follow in South Florida: railroad safety, with Florida’s tracks being the 2nd deadliest per track mile in the country as of 2019. The concern has been front and center recently after we saw several months...
cw34.com
CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
cw34.com
Up to $15 million up for grabs in new scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Lottery announced a new $30 scratch-off game. "Florida 300x the Cash" has a top prize of $15 million, and features a "Bonus Spot" where players can win up to $500 instantly. The games overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93. Three other scratch-off games...
cw34.com
Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
