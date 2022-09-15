Read full article on original website
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Famous Ramen Restaurant in New York City - Ichiran RamenDinh LeeNew York City, NY
Experts judge best bagel in New York at Brooklyn’s BagelFest
Where can you find the best bagel in New York? The experts were at Bagelfest in Brooklyn Saturday to answer that question.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Museums for Kids in NYC
New York City is home to hundreds of museums – from renowned landmarks such as the Museum of Natural History to the most influential museums in the modern art world like the MoMA. Make your way through The Big Apple with your family and stop at these hot spots to give your little ones a fun, enriching experience that they’ll never forget.
informnny.com
Immersive Claude Monet exhibit planned for NYC this fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Acres of water lilies will bloom on Wall Street this fall, at least digitally. A massive, immersive exhibition celebrating French artist Claude Monet will make its U.S. debut in downtown New York starting in November, promising a multisensory experience that puts visitors as close to inside his iconic flower paintings as possible.
Feast of San Gennaro returns to NYC's Little Italy for its 96th year
A car drives up Mulberry Street during the procession. Since its founding in 1926, the festival – named for the patron saint of Naples, Italy – has grown and transformed far beyond what was just a small neighborhood block party a few decades ago, according to several longtime vendors. [ more › ]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] These are New York City's Tallest Buildings of the Future
New York City has long been known for its towering skyscrapers and Of Course Their Busy lives. There are over 6,400 high-rise buildings in the city. The majority are located in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to the area’s solid surface bedrock and its ability to provide the structural integrity for these buildings. The tallest building in New York is One World Trade Center, which rises 541 meters. The 104-story skyscraper also stands as the tallest building in the United States. At 472 meters, Central Park Tower is the second-tallest building in the city and is the tallest residential building in the world. The third-tallest building in the city is 111 West 57th Street. Rising to 435 meters, it is the world's most slender skyscraper.
NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend
The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
New Yorkers concerned for family in Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches the island
Fiona is approaching Puerto Rico as likely a Category 1 hurricane and while it is not nearly as powerful as the Category 4 of Maria in 2017, Maria exposed and exacerbated vulnerabilities.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
queenoftheclick.com
Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent
From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
New Staten Island Ferry boat Dorothy Day arrives in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The final vessel in the new class of Staten Island Ferry boats has arrived in New York City. On Friday morning, the Dorothy Day passed under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as the new, state-of-the-art ferryboat completed its 14-day journey from the Florida shipyard where it was built.
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
thebeet.com
Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where
New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
Say Goodbye to NYC’s MetroCards, The Overlooked Rule For Carry-On Bags, American Charges Ransom To Work Onboard Their Planes
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Here are some...
The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats
NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing:
cityandstateny.com
Yeshiva scrutiny and homeless shelter limitations
They are furry, they are small, they have paws and are a big problem – and no, they’re not rats. Guinea pigs are currently overrunning New York City’s pet shelters, and staff are calling on city leaders to provide some relief. Around 600 have been dumped at city-funded animal shelters this year – more than double the total from the same period in 2019, The City recently reported. Why are these little creatures posing a big problem? Guinea pig purchases soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers grappled with loneliness, but scores of owners have since abandoned them. The City Council introduced legislation back in February that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, but it’s yet to receive a hearing. The future of guinea pigs in New York City remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please do your research before buying any type of pet. Read on for more of the week’s news.
Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
therealdeal.com
Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89
Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
