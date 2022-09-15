Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power

Read full article on original website
Nuclear plant leak pressures German govt to decide extension
BERLIN (AP) — The operator of one of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power stations said Monday that it has detected a leak that will require the plant to shut down for several days of maintenance next month if it is to keep going beyond the end of the year.
Bad Bunny debuts 'El Apagón' music video amid Hurricane Fiona, addressing Puerto Rico's gentrification
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny released a new music video to his song "El Apagón" amid his home country's Hurricane Fiona-induced blackout.
