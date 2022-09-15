BNPL services coming to travel companies through ‘Fly Now Pay Later’ and ‘Uplift’ via the Amadeus Xchange Payment Platform. Travel remains a big-ticket item for consumers and especially so when planning a family or long-haul trip. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options have emerged over recent years as a way to spread the cost of a purchase across several monthly payments, delivering additional flexibility for travelers. That’s why Amadeus is partnering with two travel specialists, Uplift and Fly Now Pay Later, to bring BNPL services to its popular Amadeus Xchange Payment Platform (XPP), as part of a multi-provider BNPL ecosystem dedicated to travel.

