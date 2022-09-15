Read full article on original website
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos claim derby win
Player ratings from the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
Diego Simeone laments Real Madrid tactics following derby defeat
Diego Simeone laments Real Madrid's low block tactics after Atletico's 2-1 derby defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores first goal for FC Groningen
After recording his first assist since leaving FC Dallas in January, the 19-year-old finally got on the scoresheet, netting FC Groningen's only goal in a 2-1 defeat away at Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.
MLS・
Wolves 0-3 Man City: Players ratings as City sweep 10-man Wanderers aside
Player ratings from Manchester City's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Player ratings from Brentford 0-3 Arsenal.
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak double secures much-needed win
Match report from Rangers 2-1 Dundee United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with vacant Brighton job
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked to the Brighton job, according to a new report.
Richarlison reveals why he left Everton for Tottenham
Richarlison has admitted that Everton could not match his personal ambitions to even 'win matches' and this was the driving force behind his summer transfer to Tottenham.
Son Heung-min explains muted goal celebration in Leicester win
Son Heung-min explains muted goal celebration in Leicester win.
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Player ratings as stubborn Cherries hold out for draw
Match report & player ratings from Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Luis Campos explains why Paris Saint-Germain didn't sign Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain chose not to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer because of the system they now play.
Man Utd 4-0 Reading: Record attendance see Red Devils cruise to opening day win
Man Utd 4-0 Reading: Record attendance see Red Devils cruise to opening day win.
Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Player ratings as Beth Mead brace sees Gunners to victory
Player ratings from Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Brighton.
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as returning Reds stun WSL champions
Player ratings as newly promoted Liverpool host reigning champions Chelsea in the WSL.
Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League
Cristian Romero has named Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez the best defenders in England.
Monza 1-0 Juventus: Player ratings as 10-man Bianconeri deservedly beaten
Match report and player ratings for Juventus as Monza secure 1-0 win over Old Lady.
UEFA・
WSL Team of the Week - Gameweek 1
90min's WSL team of the week from the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season.
