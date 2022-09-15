ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol casino grossed $14.3 million in August

By Jeff Keeling
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s Bristol casino posted adjusted gross revenue (wagers minus winnings) of $14.3 million in August, its first full month of operation, up 22% from its take in July.

The Virginia Lottery’s second official report on the new facility showed the amount spent on table games nearly doubled, from $1.5 million in July to $2.8 million in August.

    Bristol’s casino brought in more than $14 million in adjusted gross revenue in its first full month of operation and has grossed nearly $26 million in 55 days.
  • Total average revenue per day was down slightly less than 6%.
    Average daily revenue from gaming tables was up almost 50% in August compared to July.
    Average daily revenue from slots dropped about 13% in August from July.

The casino has now yielded a total of almost $4.7 million in taxes over just 55 days in operation based on the 18% total tax rate. A third of the tax revenue, or 6% of the total “adjusted gross revenue,” (AGR) flows directly to the Regional Improvement Commission where it is split among 12 Southwest Virginia counties, the City of Bristol and the town of Norton.

That puts the region’s take at $1,559,811 in slightly less than two months.

On a per-day average, the AGR dipped only slightly in August, falling 5.7% to $460,625 a day from $488,228.

The gaming table average, though, shot up by almost 50%, from $61,708 a day in July to $91,581 a day in August. The average for the slots — which comprise the bulk of revenues — fell 13% from $426,520 a day in July to $369,044 in August.

In addition to the improvement commission’s specific take, another 1% of total taxes is split between a problem gambling treatment and support fund, which gets 0.8%, and a family and children’s trust fund, which receives 0.2%. Those funds now total about $37,000 for the gambling treatment fund and $9,300 for the family and children’s trust fund.

The remainder of tax revenue goes to a state gaming proceeds fund, and that total stands at just over $3 million. Virginia’s casino gaming law requires revenue from the commission to be spent on education, transportation and public safety.

WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport re-entering public pension plan, Johnson City considering it

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — What seemed like a wise move at the time — ditching the traditional public-sector pension plan in favor of a 401k-like option — has become a liability for some area cities in the increasingly difficult task of attracting and retaining employees. Tuesday, Kingsport’s board of mayor and aldermen did something about […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bitcoin miner facing financial woes as Limestone lawsuit settlement still incomplete

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was June 9 when Bitcoin miner GRIID’s CEO Trey Kelly personally spoke to Washington County residents angered about a noisy Bitcoin mine in Limestone. That night, after grilling Kelly and extracting multiple concessions, county commissioners agreed to terms settling their lawsuit against GRIID subsidiary Red Dog Technology and local utility […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B dome

KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure. However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee

Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health: COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 32.5%

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that the COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 32.5% over the last week. The health system reported seven days ago that the positivity rate for the virus stood at 27.7%. Despite that rise, Ballad reported 113 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in its facilities […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
BURNSVILLE, NC
elizabethton.com

Russ Swanay retires, firm changes owners to Collins and Company

Russ Swanay Real Estate announces some upcoming changes happening within the company. After serving the Real Estate community for the past 50 years, Russ Swanay has decided to enter into retirement. Swanay started his Real Estate career 50 years ago with Broome Real Estate and soon moved on to become...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
