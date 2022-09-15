ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaxaca By The Sea returns on Sunday

By Derrick Ow
 3 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Oaxaca By The Sea returns to Laguna Grande Park on Sunday.

The event is free for the community to attend. The City of Seaside will be signing a sister city agreement with Oaxaca De Juarez, Mexico. This is a traditional Oaxacan celebration that will be happening during Mexican Independence Day which is on Friday Sep. 16.

There will be local vendors and tons of food. There will be plenty of entertainment provided by Palenke Arts that includes professional dancing groups, music and crafts.

The post Oaxaca By The Sea returns on Sunday appeared first on KION546 .

#Local Life#Localevent#Mexico#Independence Day#Juarez#Festival#By The Sea#Oaxacan#Mexican#Palenke Arts
