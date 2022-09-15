ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival

By Dedan Blackmon
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year. Every year, some of the world’s most talented jazz musicians come together in Detroit to perform for thousands of fans. BLAC was on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the annual event back in-person for the first time since 2019.

CHRIS CAMPBELL (WTBL RADIO) & ERIKTALIA FERRO
HUEL PERKINS
LT. GOVERNOR GARLIN GILCREST
SHERRY WASHINGTON, GREER POWELL, GAIL ROSS, JULIETTE OKOTIE-EBOH, MARGARET OKOTIE-EBOH
THE SOUL REBELS
Friday Night at The 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival
ALVIN WADDLES
HARRIET TUBMAN
LISA FISCHER
RANKY TANKY
RANKY TANKY
RANKY TANKY WITH SPECIAL GUEST LISA FISCHER
ULYSSES OWENS
ULYSSES OWENS
ABDULAH IBRAHIM

