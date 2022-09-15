ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annette Taddeo blasts Gov. DeSantis for ‘cruel’ migrant relocation plan, which she questioned back in January

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 59

Biden is dazed & confused
3d ago

Love to see the democrats whine 😭… but thanks now they have to report the damage Biden has given this country from a wide open border… the democrat party news has to report it now … it takes time away from their hat Trump stories.

Reply(3)
25
JBRanch
3d ago

Oh please! But it’s perfectly fine that Biden has been flying migrants to other places at night. Go charge him! So ridiculous 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply
28
Dee
3d ago

Get over yourself they don’t need to be here he did exactly what millions of people wanted him to do he stood up Took charge and sent them to Martha’s Vineyard what’s so wrong with that that’s an uptown place I’m sure they’ll be taking very good care of

Reply(3)
20
