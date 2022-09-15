This year, the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be awarded on Oct. 3. Canada will be in the spotlight again, thanks to Canadian scientists’ involvement with mRNA vaccine development. The Canada Gairdner International Award, offered to five researchers who have excelled in the medical sciences, is often considered a predictor of the Nobel Prize. Earlier this year, the Gairdner Foundation recognized molecular biologist Pieter Cullis, biochemist Katalin Karikó and physician-researcher Drew Weissman. Cullis was recognized for the lipid nanoparticle packaging of the mRNA designed by Karikó and Weissman for the COVID-19 vaccine. mRNA vaccine development Canada’s input into the development...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO