Tears have been shed across the country for the Queen, with royals and the British public united by grief.Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of London for the funeral, attended by the new King Charles III and his sons and their families.Mourners along the route were seen wiping away tears and consoling and supporting one another as the procession saw the Queen’s coffin brought to Westminster Abbey.Two hours ahead of the 11am service, all public viewing areas of the procession route were full.The enormous public gathering began after Westminster Hall was closed to mourners on Monday morning, with hundreds of thousands of people having filed in front of her flag-draped coffin to pay their respects.Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his sermon during the funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth II. Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the day.

