FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WTNH.com
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Diving into the News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll
(WTNH) – Polls, polls, polls! We are less than two months from Election Day and we have the results from the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling on the Connecticut governor’s race and more. When we did our first poll in May, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont had a...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Drought may have an impact of the fall foliage
(WTNH) – This week marks the first week of fall and many Connecticut businesses are hoping for a good season. Months of hot, dry weather may have an impact on that. News 8’s Kent Pierce has a look at how the deepening drought could affect tourism and Connecticut’s beloved foliage.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Interview with GOP candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski
(WTNH) – There are about seven weeks left until Election Day and we’re taking a look at the governor’s race. GOP candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski sat down with Dennis House for an interview. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WTNH.com
Abrams’ strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats’ nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy,...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Nardelli’s celebrating 100th anniversary this year
(WTNH) – Now, the story of Italian immigrants realized the American dream right here in Connecticut. Nardelli’s is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and it’s still family owned and maintaining the recipe is still a top priority. Watch the video above for the full segment.
