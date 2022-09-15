TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear skies. TOMORROW: Sunny and hot weather will continue to start the next work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the low to mid-60s. This will make it likely feel like the upper 90s to triple digits by the afternoon hours.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO