Vanessa Hudgens arrived in goth glam style for her Margalicious Margarita event in New York City on Sept. 18. The actress hosted the celebration with her close friend and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Hudgens helped create the premium craft cocktail alongside Benson and Rosario Dawson. Hudgens was dressed in all-black attire for the affair. The singer wore a cropped black bralette. She teamed the strapless piece with a low-rise ruffled skirt. To amp up the look, the “High School Musical” alum accessorized with small hoop earrings, a silver chain necklace and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO