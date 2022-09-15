ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
nevadacurrent.com

Retailers endorse Lombardo, skip U.S. Senate race for now

A Nevada retail industry association is casting its lot with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the state’s gubernatorial race, and is taking a pass in the race for U.S. Senate and three of four House races. “Governor Sisolak was given an...
NEVADA STATE
police1.com

Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tonopah, NV
Pahrump, NV
Government
County
Nye County, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
Nye County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Legislature#Politics Local#Election Local#Justice Of The Peace#The Pahrump Justice Court#The Nye County Commission
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy