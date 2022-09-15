Read full article on original website
nevadacurrent.com
Retailers endorse Lombardo, skip U.S. Senate race for now
A Nevada retail industry association is casting its lot with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the state’s gubernatorial race, and is taking a pass in the race for U.S. Senate and three of four House races. “Governor Sisolak was given an...
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
police1.com
Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Staff attacked inside Las Vegas-area prison, DOC refuses to provide details
Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.
‘I’m somebody who has made mistakes,’ Clark County elected official accused of journalist’s murder says from jail
Speaking from a jail cell and to the public for the first time since his arrest, Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles said he is prepared to defend himself against allegations he murdered a Las Vegas investigative reporter.
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
Mother of student who was stabbed sues Clark County School District
The mother of a student who was stabbed at Cimarron-Memorial High School in December is suing the school district for failing to prevent the attack.
CCSD employee arrested on larceny, theft charges
Clark County School District Police have arrested an employee on theft and grand larceny charges after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School. Roy Goodell was arrested on charges related to obtaining money under false pretense.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Fox5 KVVU
FULL INTERVIEW: Robert Telles' speaks for the first time after being charged with murder
Nine percent of Nevadans are veterans according to a study based on census data. Some vets are homeless and living on the streets, while others have outlived their family. Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot...
Suspicious person draws firearm on Las Vegas police, police strike suspect
The subject produced a firearm and the two officers discharged their duty weapons. The subject was struck and he was transported to UMC Trauma where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
Coroner: 2 dead in North Las Vegas after apparent murder-suicide identified
According to the coroner, Loren Chavez, 41, died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the head and trunk. Raymundo Chavez, 43, died as a result of suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
2 inmates die by suicide within 2 days, prisons medical director resigns
Two inmates at High Desert State Prison died by suicide within 24 hours, according to documentation from the Clark County Coroner's office. The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that the medical director of the Nevada Department of Corrections advised staff he was resigning five days later.
CCSDPD: Clark County School District employee arrested
One Clark County School District employee has been arrested on charges related to grand larceny, theft, and obtaining money under false pretenses.
LVMPD officers go beyond the line of duty to help elderly deaf woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two police officers went beyond the line of duty to help an elderly woman who is deaf and whose home was burglarized. Officers Amanda Montalto and Jacob Greguras of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded recently to a call reporting that a home had been burglarized, according to a post on […]
Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
Former Las Vegas-based Air Force commander accused of grooming, raping child repeatedly, report says
A former Las Vegas-based U.S. Air Force commander facing felony sex charges is accused of repeatedly raping a child, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
CCSD employee arrested, faces grand larceny charges, police say
Clark County Police have arrested an employee following an investigation at Sierra Vista High School in the southwest valley.
