ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Gunman sought after teen shot in Rancho Cucamonga

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AYNs_0hwxBNiV00

Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them.

The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot while the other teenager remained unharmed. The wounded teen was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital.

Details on the events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Rancho Cucamonga Police at (909) 477-2800 and reference case number 112210902. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or submitted online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

Related
KTLA

1 killed, 1 critical following shooting at Lancaster bar

A man was killed and another is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times at a bar in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the business on the 42500 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster around 1:45 a.m. Deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA

Suspect sought in Victorville motel murder

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Victorville man on Thursday. The body of 37-year-old Reshawn Wingfield was found with gunshot wounds by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies at a local motel. Deputies received reports of shots being fired at the Green Tree Inn around 8:47 p.m. Medical personnel […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Officers shoot, kill man with airsoft rifle in Vermont Vista

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man Saturday after he confronted them with a rifle that was later determined to be an airsoft gun, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m. on the 400 block of West 102nd Street, in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar. Police were originally […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another man stabbed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rancho Cucamonga Police#Pomona Valley Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

1 dead, 2 wounded in Bell shooting

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the City of Bell, southeast of downtown Los Angeles, early Saturday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue. Officers told KTLA that a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men were shot […]
BELL, CA
247headline.com

Adelanto Man Arrested for Shooting at Man Walking Past His Home

ADELANTO, Ca. – An Adelanto man was arrested for shooting a man as he walked past his home on Monday, authorities said. At around 11;54 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, dispatchers received a report of a shooting that had occurred in the 17800 block of Bellflower Street in the City of Adelanto. The caller told dispatchers that he was shot at on Monday, September 12, 2022. The unidentified 26-year-old victim said that he was walking past a home when the resident, Carlos Meza, 27, fired a gun at him. Deputies made contact with Meza, who was in possession of a handgun, which was determined to be stolen.
ADELANTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning

Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets

Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT

A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 9:17 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Agate Street. Witnesses reported two juveniles were shot and needed medical attention.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy