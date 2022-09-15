ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

muskegonchannel.com

Tire Drive in Beautiful Cedar Creek Township Michigan 9-17

Cedar Creek Township is small, has a very low population density, plenty of agriculture and is probably one of the most picturesque places in all of Muskegon County. Inland lakes, streams, rolling hills and thick forestry are a part of life every day in Cedar Creek Township and the preservation of that is one of the key factors of the Township leaders.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
General Stores of the North

General Stores of the North

Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
ArtPrize means big crowds, big business

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Local businesses like Old World Olive Company in downtown Grand Rapids say they see plenty of people walk in their doors this time of year because of the thousands flocking to the area for ArtPrize. The 18-day interactive art competition kicked off Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring...
Cannabis franchise coming to Middleville

Cannabis franchise coming to Middleville

The Grand Rapids cannabis industry continues to expand and diversify. The Botanical Co. Middleville will open in October, the company said on Sept. 15. The Botanical Co. is a Lansing-based marijuana franchise with the Middleville location being led by Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss. The 33-year-old Biggs, who...
City moving needle on housing

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
MLive

More lane closures, traffic shifts coming to U.S. 31 in Holland

HOLLAND, MI – Starting Tuesday, lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect through late November on a stretch of U.S. 31 in Holland. The traffic changes starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, are caused by a $3.9 million project to resurface 1.3 miles of U.S. 31 from Central Avenue through 32nd Street.
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
