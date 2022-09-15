Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customers
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
Upgrades to park near Lake Michigan, more trails part of $22.4M priority list in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – From yurt and treehouse camping to more trails and public Wi-Fi, Ottawa County parks officials have outlined nearly a dozen priority projects it hopes to receive federal stimulus dollars for. The $22.4 million request across 11 priority projects from the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation...
Tire Drive in Beautiful Cedar Creek Township Michigan 9-17
Cedar Creek Township is small, has a very low population density, plenty of agriculture and is probably one of the most picturesque places in all of Muskegon County. Inland lakes, streams, rolling hills and thick forestry are a part of life every day in Cedar Creek Township and the preservation of that is one of the key factors of the Township leaders.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
ArtPrize means big crowds, big business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Local businesses like Old World Olive Company in downtown Grand Rapids say they see plenty of people walk in their doors this time of year because of the thousands flocking to the area for ArtPrize. The 18-day interactive art competition kicked off Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s The Us Cafe serves up ‘some of the tastiest comfort food’
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Cannabis franchise coming to Middleville
The Grand Rapids cannabis industry continues to expand and diversify. The Botanical Co. Middleville will open in October, the company said on Sept. 15. The Botanical Co. is a Lansing-based marijuana franchise with the Middleville location being led by Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss. The 33-year-old Biggs, who...
City moving needle on housing
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Two Longtime Grand Rapids Family Businesses Joining Forces on New Coffee Bar
Looking for a new spot to grab coffee and a gourmet treat? A new coffee bar is opening up on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids. Two GR family businesses are joining forces on the project. Koeze Co.’s specialty nut and chocolate shop at 1971 East Beltline in Grand Rapids...
More lane closures, traffic shifts coming to U.S. 31 in Holland
HOLLAND, MI – Starting Tuesday, lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect through late November on a stretch of U.S. 31 in Holland. The traffic changes starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, are caused by a $3.9 million project to resurface 1.3 miles of U.S. 31 from Central Avenue through 32nd Street.
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival returns with cultural marketplace, auction
GRAND RAPIDS - The community is encouraged to attend the Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival downtown on Saturday and enjoy a variety of food, artisans and entertainment. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. Studio Park...
Lane closures on I-196 at 44th Street SW for bridge work
KENT COUNTY, MI – Lane closures will be in effect Monday, Sept. 19, on I-196 under 44th Street SW, the state Department of Transportation said. Single lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both sides of the expressway. Road shoulders will be closed through October.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
