Pima County, AZ

thisistucson.com

A giant list of ways to meet new people and make new friends in Tucson

It can be hard to make friends as an adult. It's quite literally why Creative Kind started. "You'd find me by the cubed cheese at every networking event with zero confidence to small talk with strangers," founder Theresa Delaney says on the local shop and craft space's website. She decided...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started

El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Announced as Winner of Bark for Your Park Grant

PetSafe® brand announced that Tucson was named to be a recipient of a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award for $25,000 to build and enhance a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Tucson entered to win funds for a new dog park at Lincoln Park.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸

This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

‘Hiking Saved My Life:’ Tucson Trekker Reflects on Hiking Journey

“Hiking… saved my life,” says Kelly Thrush of Tucson. The liver transplant recipient points to 16 years of poor lifestyle choices, including a junk food diet and alcohol abuse, as factors in his near-fatal health crisis and ultimate wake-up call. While thankful for his second chance, Thrush struggled...
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson

If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Local muralist The Desert Pen beautifies Tucson with her artwork

With a name like Pen, you’re bound to thrive in the creative spotlight. That’s exactly what local artist and muralist Peniel Macias, also known as The Desert Pen, is doing with her brightly colored, exuberant and often desert-themed murals that have graced the walls of some Tucson businesses and homes since 2018.
TUCSON, AZ

