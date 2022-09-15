PetSafe® brand announced that Tucson was named to be a recipient of a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award for $25,000 to build and enhance a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Tucson entered to win funds for a new dog park at Lincoln Park.

