Missing New Mexico woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
WNDU
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old arrested in connection with a June shooting death appeared in court for a scheduled waiver hearing. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, a decorated Army veteran who was training to become a St. Joseph County Police Officer.
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Indiana man facing child neglect charges after 9-month-old daughter’s death
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An Indiana father has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after his nine-month-old daughter died Sept. 8. Troopers with the Indiana State Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Mount Vernon residence, but the child died a short while later at an area hospital, WFIE reported.
wfft.com
Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
Missouri mother will go free after sentencing in daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of Savannah Leckie, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
Kentucky man charged for allegedly selling narcotics to juveniles
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors. According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Elliott County High School regarding a juvenile who allegedly had “numerous” amounts of a narcotic later learned to be Gabapentin as well as Marijuana “Dab” Pens. […]
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
WKRC
Indiana grandfather reacts to daughter's arrest for granddaughter's death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WRTV/WKRC) - After three years an arrest has finally been made in the case of a missing baby in Indiana. It is the girl's mother, and her grandfather says if she is responsible, she should pay the price. It is a mixed bag of emotions for Chuck...
starvedrock.media
La Salle Police Serve Warrants
La Salle Police served warrants last weekend to at least a couple of offenders. On Saturday, at about 1 in the morning, police made a traffic stop at St. Vincent's Avenue and 27th Street. They ended up arresting 19-year-old Donta Bailey, of the 900 block of Grant Avenue, on a warrant for theft and deceptive practices charge out of Will County. Bailey was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway. “My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell. She...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
