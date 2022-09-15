ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
wfft.com

Arkansas man with nationwide warrants arrested in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - While investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Road, Indiana State Police discovered a man with an active nationwide extradition warrant on him. Police say 26-year-old Myron L. Jones of Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on an extradition warrant from Memphis, TN. Charges in the...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
starvedrock.media

La Salle Police Serve Warrants

La Salle Police served warrants last weekend to at least a couple of offenders. On Saturday, at about 1 in the morning, police made a traffic stop at St. Vincent's Avenue and 27th Street. They ended up arresting 19-year-old Donta Bailey, of the 900 block of Grant Avenue, on a warrant for theft and deceptive practices charge out of Will County. Bailey was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
LASALLE, IL
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wrul.com

Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
CARMI, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy