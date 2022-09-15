Read full article on original website
American veteran released from Taliban in prisoner swap
Military veteran Mark Frerichs was released from the Taliban in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader. The decision was difficult for the Biden administration to make but ultimately decided they needed to bring home the veteran to safety.
Bad Bunny debuts 'El Apagón' music video amid Hurricane Fiona, addressing Puerto Rico's gentrification
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny released a new music video to his song "El Apagón" amid his home country's Hurricane Fiona-induced blackout.
Kia, Hyundai only new cars that can still be hotwired; here's how to prevent theft
We’re all vulnerable to car theft, but new data suggests drivers of Hyundais and Kias are being targeted in particular because the cars can be hotwired.
