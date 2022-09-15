ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State to retire Davante Adams' jersey in October

By Andrew Marden
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When the Fresno State football team returns to Valley Children’s Stadium for its next home, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL will be in attendance.

Davante Adams will be an honored guest at the Fresno State-San Jose State game on October 15th, where the university will retire his jersey.

“Davante is one of, if not the most, dynamic playmakers we’ve ever had in our proud and historic football program,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey in a news release. “His accomplishments here at Fresno State, in addition to his on-going remarkable professional career, are truly commendable. But who he is as a person will continue to positively impact Fresno State for generations to come.”

Adams, who is in his ninth season in the NFL (first with the Las Vegas Raiders), was a Bulldog from 2011-2013. Wearing No. 15, he set eleven school records over two seconds including most career touchdowns for a wide receiver (38) and most receiving yards in a single season (1,718 in 2013).

Davante Adams was a two-time first team all-Mountain West player who went on to be a second-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2014. A five-time Pro Bowler (2017-21) and two-time Associated Press All-Pro First Team selection (2020-21), Adams is now reunited in the NFL with his college quarterback (Derek Carr).

The ceremony to retire Davante Adams’ jersey will take place at halftime of the game on October 15th. He will be the ninth former Fresno State football player to have his jersey retired, joining Derek Carr, David Carr, Trent Dilfer, Henry Ellard, Dale Messer, Lorenzo Neal, Vince Petrucci and Kevin Sweeney.

YourCentralValley.com

