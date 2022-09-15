ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Tools available for employees to locate medical or dental providers

The State of Idaho Office of Group Insurance and Blue Cross of Idaho have teamed up to help state employees search for medical or dental providers. Members of Blue Cross of Idaho can find a provider by downloading the member app, signing into their member portal account or call Blue...
New partnership preserves Idaho folklife

Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University's Albertsons Library has partnered with the Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts to create The Idaho Folklife Collection. The background The Idaho Folklife Collection was established through...
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake

Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.
