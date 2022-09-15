Read full article on original website
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes suffer first road defeat, fall 2-0 to No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home
👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Megan McGinnis and Daniel Juarez
Feb. 2, 2022| Wednesday, Feb. 2, might seem like an odd day to get married, but for Megan McGinnis and Daniel Juarez, it made perfect sense. The pair eloped at the Franklin County Municipal Court at 2:22 p.m., driving home their wedding theme of “twos-days.”. They were wed by...
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
WATCH: OSU marching band celebrates 100 years of the Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to its home for the last 100 years during its halftime show Saturday. The Best Damn Band In The Land celebrated Ohio Stadium’s 100th anniversary, presenting formations that showed off the top 10 moments in The Shoe’s history. In addition, TBDBITL was joined […]
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
columbusnavigator.com
Joya’s Cafe Is An Absolute Must Try For Anyone That Enjoys Great Food
Good dining experiences aren’t hard to find in this city. We are lucky to have some really delicious restaurants. But great dining experiences, that kind of meal that causes you to tell everyone else to go try it too, aren’t as common. That’s exactly what happened to me...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Eleven Warriors
A Giant Buckeye Victory Had the Internet Buzzing Last Night
Tim Brando is terrible at his job. Look, I get it, in a huge blowout win, it isn't easy to create an engaging storyline for the general audience as a play-by-play guy. But here's the thing: what was happening on the field was incredible. The athleticism on display for Ohio State was jaw-dropping, particularly on offense, and it shouldn't take a genius to figure out how to translate that into television magic. Instead, Brando frequently missed calls, mispronounced names, reacted slowly to key substitutions, and generally blathered vague praises of Ohio State that showed (as always) a lack of preparation and research.
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
Mount Vernon News
Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83
Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
coaster101.com
ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for second season with even more scares
The undead are back as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for its second season with even more scares. Coaster101 was invited to get a sampling of the tricks and treats lurking in the fog covered waterpark-turned-haunt. What is ZOMBIEzi Bay and what sets it apart from other Halloween attractions in the area? Anthony Sabo, Vice President, Waterpark Operations and Guest Services explains in this video courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium:
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
Watch Ohio State RB target Jordan Marshall come up big as Moeller wins rivalry thriller
Bucknuts was at the Cincinnati (Ohio) at Cincinnati St. Xavier game on Friday night as 2024 running back Jordan Marshall led the Crusaders to a thrilling 20-17 win over Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier 20-17 in front of a sold out crowd. It was a classic rivalry game between two outstanding programs.
talkhouse.com
Stories of What’s Left Behind: On Making They Won’t Call It Murder
Columbus, Ohio, is a driving city, but most of the main government buildings – where prosecutors and police officials work, and where people protest – are within a short walk of one another. Its criminal court rooms are like a lot of other ones in the U.S.: cameras only show up when there’s someone on trial who has already made headlines. By the time Melissa was in one of those courtrooms, she had already been following the story unfolding there for nine months: for the first time in 20 years, a Columbus police officer was charged with murder after killing a community member while on duty.
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
