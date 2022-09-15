'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a thriller based on the bestselling book by Delia Owens — here's how to stream it

A Twin Cities chef is getting international accolades for her inspirational story of how she became one of the country's top chefs.Chef Ann Kim shares her journey of growing up in Minnesota as an immigrant from South Korea, pursuing a career in theater, and eventually finding her passion of cooking in Netflix's new season of "Chef's Table: Pizza."In fact, it's the first time a Minnesota chef has been featured on the show, highlighting our city and culinary community. "When I decided to pursue pizza I refused to stay in my lane," Kim said. "My food is bold, and loud, and spicy. I just played by my own game, sharing who I was through food.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO