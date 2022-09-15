'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a thriller based on the bestselling book by Delia Owens — here's how to stream it

Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
3 expenses to cut right now to start saving and retire early, from the Netflix documentary 'Get Smart With Money'
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. In the Netflix doc "Get Smart...
Wild Bunch’s Vincent Maraval Talks Cannes, Venice, Netflix & Industry Opportunities — San Sebastian
The topic of streaming loomed large over the first session of San Sebastian’s new Creative Investors’ Conference featuring a keynote by Wild Bunch co-founder Vincent Maraval. During the lengthy and wide-ranging session, Maraval was joined by CAA’s Roeg Sutherland who asked him the extent to which he deals with Netflix, to which he responded: “Of course, I will deal with Netflix.” Wild Bunch previously struck a lucrative deal with the streamer on a Studio Ghibli catalogue and has also reportedly sold new Johnny Depp film Jeanne Du Barry to the company for France. “I think it is our chance,” Maraval said of the...
Young Joni chef Ann Kim featured on Neftlix's "Chef's Table: Pizza"
A Twin Cities chef is getting international accolades for her inspirational story of how she became one of the country's top chefs.Chef Ann Kim shares her journey of growing up in Minnesota as an immigrant from South Korea, pursuing a career in theater, and eventually finding her passion of cooking in Netflix's new season of "Chef's Table: Pizza."In fact, it's the first time a Minnesota chef has been featured on the show, highlighting our city and culinary community. "When I decided to pursue pizza I refused to stay in my lane," Kim said. "My food is bold, and loud, and spicy. I just played by my own game, sharing who I was through food.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Evan Peters is a horrifying deviant in the bone-chilling ‘DAHMER’ official trailer
From John Wayne Gacy’s horrifying murder spree to Ted Bundy’s destructive warpath, the trend of real-life murderers depicted in media has performed massively across all platforms. And it now appears that the wheels will continue turning with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is set to premiere on Netflix later this month. The upcoming miniseries will follow the life of notable American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and a brand new trailer is enough to make your skin crawl.
Comments / 0