Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
More details emerge about severity of Trey Lance's ankle injury
NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero provided an update on the severity of Trey Lance’s ankle injury Monday, one day after he broke it on a rushing attempt against the Seahawks and was lost for the season.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Big volume in Week 2 win
Davis-Price carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks. The rookie was inactive last week, but Davis-Price worked as the 49ers' No. 2 back behind Jeff Wilson in this one after Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on the IR. He saw most of his touches in the second half after San Francisco took a 20-0 lead into intermission and did little with his opportunities, but fellow rookie Jordan Mason didn't see any touches at all. The team's overall offensive scheme could see some big changes with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance (ankle) under center, but Davis-Price's poor numbers in his NFL debut don't guarantee him any sort of significant role in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
Colts' Parris Campbell: Wastes expanded opportunity
Campbell did not record a reception on either of his targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. With Michael Pittman (hip) and Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, Campbell had an excellent opportunity to command additional targets among the Colts' pass catchers. In particular, the fact that Dezmon Patmon earned six targets was disheartening for Campbell's future prospects of production. Campbell now has only three only receptions on six targets for 37 yards through two games this season, and he appears to be in danger of losing out further on his role in the offense.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Efficient until costly interception
Brissett completed 22 of 27 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets. He added 43 yards on six rushing attempts. Brissett completed his first nine passes and bounced back from his first incompletion by connecting with Amari Cooper for a six-yard touchdown on the very next play. Cleveland's quarterback cooled down after that, but a three-touchdown rushing performance from Nick Chubb seemingly had Cleveland in position to win until the Jets scored two touchdowns a minute apart after the two-minute warning. A 21-yard scramble from Brissett got the Browns close to field-goal range, but he threw an interception on the next play. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports that Brissett played through an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but expects to play Thursday against the Steelers.
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. Bears prediction, NFL picks from expert who's 51-17
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look to bounce back when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, struggling to only seven points in the 2022 season opener. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a season-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers won both matchups between the NFC North rivals in 2021.
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Doubtful for Sunday
Stanley (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Stanley has been deemed doubtful for back-to-back games to start the campaign as he continues to work his way back from 2021 season-ending ankle surgery. Ja'Wuan James, who started at left tackle in Stanley's absence during the season opener, was placed on IR after tearing his Achilles during the contest, so Patrick Mekari is in line to start opposite Morgan Moses on Baltimore's offensive line in Week 2.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Throws touchdown in loss
Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. He also rushed six times for 35 yards. Mayfield struggled to generate much in the passing game Sunday, as the Panthers suffered a second-straight narrow defeat to begin the season. While his 16-yard touchdown to DJ Moore and uncharacteristic rushing production helped his performance, Mayfield still approaches Week 3's matchup versus the Saints striving to click as Carolina's lead signal caller.
Bowling Green vs. Marshall: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They are staying on the road to face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 5 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Thundering Herd won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.
Fantasy Football: Trey Lance injury fallout, Week 3 early waiver targets and more key updates on injuries
Injuries have defined the first two weeks of the NFL season, and we got another significant one Sunday, as 49ers QB Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury that is expected to require season-ending surgery. And, of course, he wasn't the only player to leave Sunday's games with injuries – in addition to the number of big names who were already sitting out Sunday, we saw Jerry Jeudy, James Conner, Damien Harris and Dalton Schultz exit Sunday's games.
Bucs-Saints brawl: NFL to review Mike Evans' actions for a possible suspension, per report
Mike Evans' day ended a bit earlier than expected in Week 2 after the Buccaneers wideout was ejected from Sunday's win over the Saints due to an on-field scuffle with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was also booted from the contest. Now, NFL Network reports that league officials are reviewing Evans' actions in the altercation for a possible suspension.
