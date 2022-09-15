Read full article on original website
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin
UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
China Warns of Another Crisis 'Detonating' as Xi, Putin Strengthen Ties
An editorial in a Chinese-state newspaper warned of an emergent world crisis between Eastern and Western nations following a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The column, published in the Global Times early on Friday, depicts the meeting of the two...
Russian 'Incompetence' Surpassed Expectations in Ukraine: Ex-NATO Commander
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said on Sunday that Russian troops' "incompetence" have exceeded expectations in Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "The incompetence of the Russians, which has surpassed what I would have expected. They have simply failed to deliver logistics, a decent battle plan, [and]...
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report
Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh goes inside a recently abandoned building in Kupiansk, Ukraine, where Russians tortured Ukrainian prisoners, and speaks with a recently freed Ukrainian about his experience.
Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a celebratory message on its Facebook page on Monday, telling citizens that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian strongholds and other key resources during attacks earlier in the day. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine on February...
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
CoinDesk
Biden’s Executive Order Produces Few Answers in Crypto Reports From US Treasury
Crypto firms have been eagerly awaiting a series of U.S. government reports they hoped would clarify what the Biden administration and regulators intend to do about digital assets. Most of the documents are out now, but the picture remains murky. However, one aspect is becoming increasingly clear: the federal government...
Putin Ally Calls for Adding 85,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is calling for the training and deployment of tens of thousands of people to combat Ukraine's formidable counteroffensive efforts. Kadyrov said he would immediately place 85,000 volunteers on the battlefield, or a "minimum" of 1,000 trained soldiers from...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
Women in Iran defy the Islamic regime by removing their headscarves and waving them in the air in protests over police custody death, video shows
At the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who died days after being arrested by Iran's morality police, protesters chanted and waved their hijabs in the air.
Blinken says Russia acting 'horrifically' after mass graves in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes after the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine and hailed what he saw as pressure on Moscow from China and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, a historic partner of Russia which has growing ties with the United States, told Putin on Friday that it was "not a time for war."
Gizmodo
Biden's New Plan to Deal With Crypto Is More of the Same
While new reports lay out all the different ways crypto has gone wrong, it doesn’t do much to offer new solutions to long-existing problems. The White House released its first official framework laying out its plans to handle digital assets, namely cryptocurrencies. Though the overall scheme authored by the executive branch does lay out some new moves and directions for agencies to strive toward, all-in-all it seems to offer little actual guidance other than “keep doing what you’re doing” and doesn’t answer the biggest questions of who has jurisdiction over the various elements of Web3 regulation.
nationalinterest.org
The Israeli Spike Missile Turns Tanks Into Coffins
Although the Spike ATGM costs about $30,000 more than the Javelin, it has been acquiring customers left and right. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is renewed interest in anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). Ukrainian forces have been enthusiastic about using ATGMs from the get-go. From the Next-Generation Light Anti-armor Weapon (NLAW) to the FGM-148 Javelin, Ukrainian forces have decimated Russian tank power by successfully deploying an asymmetric engagement tactic. Ukrainian troops often take cover under dense canopies and use drones to survey the streets. When a Russian tank approaches, they use ATGM systems to disable or destroy it. As dismounted infantry, they can quickly immobilize multiple Russian tanks before being forced to change positions.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Patient investors could be rewarded over the long run for buying these top cryptos while the market is uncertain.
