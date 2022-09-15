ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
Newsweek

China Warns of Another Crisis 'Detonating' as Xi, Putin Strengthen Ties

An editorial in a Chinese-state newspaper warned of an emergent world crisis between Eastern and Western nations following a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The column, published in the Global Times early on Friday, depicts the meeting of the two...
Newsweek

Russian 'Incompetence' Surpassed Expectations in Ukraine: Ex-NATO Commander

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said on Sunday that Russian troops' "incompetence" have exceeded expectations in Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "The incompetence of the Russians, which has surpassed what I would have expected. They have simply failed to deliver logistics, a decent battle plan, [and]...
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
Newsweek

Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a celebratory message on its Facebook page on Monday, telling citizens that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian strongholds and other key resources during attacks earlier in the day. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine on February...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Calls for Adding 85,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is calling for the training and deployment of tens of thousands of people to combat Ukraine's formidable counteroffensive efforts. Kadyrov said he would immediately place 85,000 volunteers on the battlefield, or a "minimum" of 1,000 trained soldiers from...
AFP

Blinken says Russia acting 'horrifically' after mass graves in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes after the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine and hailed what he saw as pressure on Moscow from China and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, a historic partner of Russia which has growing ties with the United States, told Putin on Friday that it was "not a time for war."
Gizmodo

Biden's New Plan to Deal With Crypto Is More of the Same

While new reports lay out all the different ways crypto has gone wrong, it doesn’t do much to offer new solutions to long-existing problems. The White House released its first official framework laying out its plans to handle digital assets, namely cryptocurrencies. Though the overall scheme authored by the executive branch does lay out some new moves and directions for agencies to strive toward, all-in-all it seems to offer little actual guidance other than “keep doing what you’re doing” and doesn’t answer the biggest questions of who has jurisdiction over the various elements of Web3 regulation.
nationalinterest.org

The Israeli Spike Missile Turns Tanks Into Coffins

Although the Spike ATGM costs about $30,000 more than the Javelin, it has been acquiring customers left and right. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is renewed interest in anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). Ukrainian forces have been enthusiastic about using ATGMs from the get-go. From the Next-Generation Light Anti-armor Weapon (NLAW) to the FGM-148 Javelin, Ukrainian forces have decimated Russian tank power by successfully deploying an asymmetric engagement tactic. Ukrainian troops often take cover under dense canopies and use drones to survey the streets. When a Russian tank approaches, they use ATGM systems to disable or destroy it. As dismounted infantry, they can quickly immobilize multiple Russian tanks before being forced to change positions.
