Daily Beast
DeSantis’ Migrant Stunt Was Gross. But Was It Against the Law?
After the shock arrival of 50 Venezuelan men, women, and children on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Democrats nationwide have called on the Biden administration to investigate the stunt as potential human trafficking—a comparison that even the White House has embraced. “This maneuver raises...
Daily Beast
Tiffany Smiley Would Be the GOP’s New Star, but She’s in the Wrong State
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington won her seat 30 years ago, campaigning as “the mom in tennis shoes.” But there’s another mom in contention, Murray’s 2022 Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley—who is trying to convince voters it’s time for a change as she blasts Murray’s long record and presents herself as the new mom on the block—full of can-do energy and optimism, ready to pick up the baton and run with it.
Daily Beast
Trump Appears to Straight-Up Call GOP Candidates Losers
Ahead of a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Saturday night, Former President Trump appeared to take a not-so-subtle swipe at the very Republican candidates he’s endorsing while at the same time tooting his own horn. “Both J.D. Vance and Dr. Oz asked me to do big Rallies for them in Ohio and Pennsylvania, respectively, and I did,” he wrote on Truth Social, hailing the Pennsylvania rally as a “massive success” and inexplicably using quotes to note that it was “‘packed.’” He went on to say the Ohio rally was also a “sold out juggernaut.” “Look at the massive crowds. Both candidates wanted this and I, as usual, delivered,” he wrote. Apparently carried away by his own self-aggrandizement, he then appeared to admit that some of the Republican candidates may not be of the highest caliber, writing, “ALL Republican candidates want Rallies. Without the Rallies and, even more importantly, the Endorsements, most would lose.” Shortly after Trump’s comment, one of the candidates he has endorsed for Congress, J.R. Majewski, promised to the crowd that he’d turn the Green New Deal “brown” like a “turd” and unironically declared that he doesn’t get “goosebumps,” he gets “eagle bumps.”
Trump news - live: Trump popularity hits new low in poll as he complains FBI shoes ruined Mar-a-Lago carpet
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said...
Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Won’t Say if He Supports Graham’s Abortion Bill
AVON, OH — Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance would not say whether he’d support a national ban on abortion at a campaign stop at Willoway Nurseries. A Vance campaign spokesperson also declined to offer a position after the candidate left for a radio interview. The federal bill,...
Daily Beast
Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep
A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who...
