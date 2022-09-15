Read full article on original website
Related
buffalonynews.net
DPS Group Expands U.S. Headquarters in Boston
Engineering company serving the life science and advanced technologies industry grows office to better serve clients. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has expanded its U.S. headquarters at 959 Concord Street in Framingham, Mass. to accommodate and serve the needs of its clients in an expanding market.
buffalonynews.net
Orion Announces an Acquisition in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma
CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ('OODH' or the 'Company') announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The property consists of a 2.04% non-operated working interest in 640 acres currently producing 50 mcfpd from 3 vertical wells. Orion now has mineral ownership in 29,161 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions.
buffalonynews.net
Michigan Governor wants nuclear power plant to reopen
LANSING, Michigan: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in order to save jobs and help curb climate change, she wants the 805-megawatt Palisades nuclear power plant to reopen. However, the owner of the plant, Holtec International, said there are many hurdles that must be faced to save it. The process for...
Comments / 0