spacecoastdaily.com
WEEK 4 PREP FOOTBALL SCORES: Melbourne Victorious in Jacksonville, Cocoa Earns First Win, Viera Remains Winless
WATCH: The Melbourne Bulldogs will travel north on I-95 to Jacksonville tonight to take on the Orange Park Raiders in prep football on Space Coast Daily TV. Space Coast Daily’s Daryl Durand and Ron Lighthall are on the call tonight. WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Palm Bay Pirates...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Palm Bay Pirates Defeat Titusville Terriers 24-11 in Childhood Cancer Awareness Game on Space Coast Daily TV
WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Palm Bay Pirates in week #4 of the high school football season. With the month of September, being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, tonight‘s game has been designated “Fight for the Game, Fight for the Cure.” The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on the call and will have a very special guest sitting in with them in the 1st quarter.
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Launches Two New Bachelor’s Degrees to Tackle BPS Teacher Shortage
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College is starting two new Bachelor’s Degree specializations in Education to help tackle a shortage of science teachers in grades 5-12 in Brevard Public Schools. Last year, Eastern Florida State College began its bachelor-level education program in conjunction...
wogx.com
Brevard County high school launches first ever eSports team
The clicks on the keyboard aren't the sounds of students learning. Some Brevard County kids are trying out for Eau Gallie's first ever eSports team.
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Thursday's drawing was sold in Stuart. The ticket, sold at the Publix at 3540 SE Federal Highway, was one of three winning tickets sold. The jackpot came out to $57,243.56. The winning numbers were 3-6-23-25-35.
WPBF News 25
A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
florida-backroads-travel.com
LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP
8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
cbs12.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Maryland Daily Record
Carrot Top Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Scott Thomson is well known by his professional name “Carrot top”. He is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He became prominent for his prop comedy, his humor and his outstanding red hair. He is one of the most successful and highly paid comedians in Las Vegas. Well,...
cbs12.com
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
hometownnewstc.com
Abby Owens at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Abby Owens is one of the most unique and original musical artists on the Treasure Coast. Her performances drip with emotion and vulnerability, delivered with the talent of a seasoned professional. Ms. Owens brings that show to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 17, 8-11 p.m.
WPBF News 25
Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
cw34.com
Moon Jellyfish causing problems for boaters...and their cilia have no part in it
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — If you live on the Treasure Coast and are thinking about heading to the beach this weekend — here’s your warning: expect to see Moon Jellyfish washing ashore. They’re also showing up at the Fort Pierce City Marina. It’s not only...
veronews.com
LIVE! From Vero Beach announces 10th Anniversary Lineup of Concerts
LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary with 11 Great Concerts!. The producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach….Rusty and Stacey Young of MusicWorks, Inc, along with Marty and Bev Paris of Paris Productions are all proud and excited to announce that 2023 marks ten years of bringing classic folk and rock concerts close to home!
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
cbs12.com
Construction worker hits gas line, north and southbound lanes on US1 closed
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that the north and southbound lanes of US1 in Jensen Beach are closed after a construction worker hit a gas line near Eugenia street. Traffic is being diverted to West Moreland and Goldenrod and should be taken into...
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
