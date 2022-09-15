ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot early Monday, said Cleveland EMS. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Crawford Ave. around 1 a.m. This area is in the city’s Hough neighborhood. EMS transported her to a local hospital. Her name...
Akron police: Man found shot to death in parking lot

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man. Investigators say the man was found with "multiple gunshot wounds" in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court, just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Oil’s not well after man refuses to pay for car services: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft while on duty

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Two East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced on Friday that 34-year-old Alfonzo Cole...
