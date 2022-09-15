Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Heights man gets 3 years in prison for scheme preying on vulnerable victims
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland Heights man who used a credit card scheme to steal nearly $180,000 from multiple victims was sentenced last week by a federal judge to just over three years in prison. Carlos Dashawn Brown, 28, who also lived in Bowling Green, Ohio, was ordered to...
Mom charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and child endangering: I-90 A witness called the police department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 to report a white Infinity was swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on I-90 westbound, according to the Westlake Police Department. The vehicle exited the highway on Crocker Road...
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot early Monday, said Cleveland EMS. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Crawford Ave. around 1 a.m. This area is in the city’s Hough neighborhood. EMS transported her to a local hospital. Her name...
Akron police: Man found shot to death in parking lot
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man. Investigators say the man was found with "multiple gunshot wounds" in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court, just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Woman shot in early hours of morning
The shooting took place at about 1:30 Monday morning, near Crawford Road and Wade Park.
Pickpocketing attempts appear wholly unsuccessful: Orange Police Blotter
Management at Whole Foods reported Sept. 7 that four days earlier, a man and a woman entered the store around 7:10 p.m. for about 8 minutes. In that time, they attempted to pickpocket at least two people, but were unsuccessful, with both would-be victims reporting that nothing was taken. Departmental...
Oil’s not well after man refuses to pay for car services: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
$5,000 reward being offered for information on man wanted for aggravated robbery in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River
CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a man wanted in the Cleveland area after a string of carjackings. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 20-year-old...
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
OVI suspect said he was driving slowly to be safe: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Clague Road. An officer at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 27 was driving northbound on Clague Road from I-480 when he encountered a line of cars traveling northbound at 26 mph in a 35-mph zone. At the front of the line of cars was a...
Train stops to remove irate rider: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Amtrak contacted the police at 4:26 a.m. Sept. 9 about an irate man on the train. Amtrak officials believed the man may have stolen something. The train stopped. Police walked the man off the train. They gave him a courtesy ride to the airport. Traffic stop: Bagley Road. An officer...
Suspect charged in Boardman Saturday shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft while on duty
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Two East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced on Friday that 34-year-old Alfonzo Cole...
Two sent to hospital, road reopened, one arrested in collision on Midlothian
A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd. Monday morning.
Man hit and killed on I-90
The incident happened early Monday morning, at about 1 a.m., in the westbound lanes near East 156th Street.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
